KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil approving an allocation of RM200 million through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to resolve internet access issues at educational institutions under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) is seen as a major step in ensuring the agency’s institutions are operating at their best.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said most of the 344 institutions under the agency focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which requires strong internet and digital access.

“This includes ensuring all communications facilities and infrastructure are in place, such as addressing coverage issues at the Ayer Molek MARA Professional College in Melaka, which previously served as a pilot project.

“Support from the Communications Ministry, particularly MCMC, has greatly assisted MARA’s education ecosystem to be more conducive to learning.

“We have 175,000 students in MARA educational institutions, and access to internet like this is absolutely necessary,” he told a press conference at the ‘Amazing Syawal’ 2025 event hosted by Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) here today.

He said MARA would soon submit a list of institutions requiring internet access upgrades to be resolved within the year.

On Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s earlier remarks urging action against students misusing high-speed internet for sexual misconduct, Asyraf stressed that the agency takes such behaviour seriously as it falls under criminal conduct.

“Sexual behaviour through social media or other communication platforms is something that must not be taken lightly.

“Certainly, if there are such cases, we will take into account the Deputy Prime Minister’s views. It is MARA’s responsibility to take firm action, including terminating the students’ studies. We will not compromise,” he said.