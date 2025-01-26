King enjoys nasi lemak breakfast with PM

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today graciously took time to have breakfast with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a restaurant in Masjid India here.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty and the Prime Minister enjoyed a meal of nasi lemak at the Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu branch at Semua House.

Members of the public also seized the opportunity to shake hands and take pictures with His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim also took time to engage warmly with children and inquire about their well-being.