King graces Yasin recital in conjunction with birthday celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the Yasin recital and ‘doa selamat’ in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration at the Muadz Bin Jabal Mosque in Setiawangsa, here, today.

Upon arrival at 5.20 pm, His Majesty was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Also present with about 600 congregants were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The Yasin recital and ‘doa selamat’, which commenced at 5.25 pm, was led by the Grand Imam of the National Mosque, Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

After the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim spent time greeting the congregation before departing for home.

Today’s ceremony was part of the events commemorating Sultan Ibrahim’s official birthday celebration this Monday. His Majesty was installed as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20, 2024.

Tomorrow, a special Friday sermon in conjunction with the celebration will be delivered at the National Mosque, while the investiture ceremony for federal awards, honours, and medals is scheduled to take place on June 2.