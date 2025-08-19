King of Malaysia test-drives ETS train from Kuala Lumpur to Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, personally operated a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) Electric Train Service (ETS) from Kuala Lumpur to Rawang today.

The monarch arrived at Kuala Lumpur Railway Station at 9.15 am and received a briefing from train captains Roslan, Hairul Yani, and Syukri Ghazali before taking control of the ETS2 cockpit.

KTMB head of operations control Sadun Abdullah and locomotive inspector Kamal Asmawi were present during the pre-departure briefing.

His Majesty was accompanied on the over one-hour journey by Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, and KTMB chief technical officer and acting CEO Ir Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin.

Sultan Ibrahim holds the distinction of being the first Malaysian Sultan to obtain a Class 26 High-Powered Locomotive Driving Licence, earning recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records in 2010.

“His Majesty obtained a locomotive driving licence and carried out a turntable procedure to turn an 86-tonne locomotive within 10 minutes at Gemas Station in Negeri Sembilan, earning recognition as the first Sultan to drive a train over a distance of 391.3 kilometres in three days,” read the post.

During the 2010 Kembara Mahkota Johor programme, the King demonstrated his train-operating skills, further cementing his unique connection to Malaysia’s railway heritage. – Bernama