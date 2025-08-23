King opens Laman Rel Mahkota rail park in Kluang as community space

KLUANG: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, officially opened Laman Rel Mahkota today, creating a new 2.8-kilometre public park near Kluang train station.

The King arrived at Kluang Station aboard the KTMB Electric Train Service 3, which he personally drove after its earlier launch in Kuala Lumpur.

Accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Sultan Ibrahim toured the park via buggy following his arrival.

This unique transformation initiative revitalises the old railway line into a modern and inclusive green space for local community use.

Developed under the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electric Double Track Project, the park serves as both a recreational hub and a venue for community activities.

It preserves railway heritage elements by retaining old signage, tracks, platforms, stopovers, and pedestrian bridges throughout the space.

SIPP-YTL JV, the local main contractor for the double track project, contributed this development in conjunction with YTL Corporation Berhad’s 70th anniversary.

SIPP-YTL managing director Datuk Seri Yeoh Seok Hong stated that the park symbolises appreciation for the Kluang community and recognises the town’s identity as a “Railway City” since 1909.

Railway Asset Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Azhar Ahmad announced that Sarong 2025 Railway will be a key upcoming event at the park on September 13.

The Ministry of Transport confirmed that Laman Rel Mahkota will officially open this Monday and operate daily from 6 am to 9 pm for public access. – Bernama