KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, was today presented with briefings on the achievements and agenda of Legal Reform as well as the Auditor-General’s Report in two separate sessions at Istana Negara.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said presented the briefing on the achievements and agenda of Legal Reforms to His Majesty.

His Majesty was then presented with the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2025 by Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

Each briefing lasted about an hour.