KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, cheered on their princes, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj, who competed in the opening race of the GT World Challenge Asia series at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit today.

According to post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook, His Majesty watched the race from Johor Bahru and conveyed his happiness while praying for their success and the Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) team.

“I am pleased with the strong start shown using the new Corvette machine. To Tunku Putera, try again in the next race. I am confident the performance will improve, and may you have better luck,“ said Sultan Ibrahim.

Both Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Abu Bakar represented JMR, kicking off the season with a commendable achievement as Tunku Abdul Rahman and his teammate, Alexander Sims from Britain, secured third place in the Pro-Am category.

The success marked JMR’s first podium finish of the season.

However, luck was not on Tunku Abu Bakar and his teammate Jordan Love’s side as they were involved in a crash, causing damage to their car and forcing them to fall behind for the rest of the race.

Meanwhile, Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the event at Sepang in person to watch the race.

Her Majesty was accompanied by Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj, Tunku Tun Aminah, and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Also in attendance was the Raja Di-Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Ibni Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also expressed her appreciation to the fans who came to show their support for the JMR team.

“I would like to thank all the fans, especially those who made the effort to come from Johor Bahru to Sepang. I am deeply touched by their unwavering support. May they have a safe journey back to Johor Bahru, God willing,“ said Her Majesty.