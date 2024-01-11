King, Queen extend birthday greetings to Sultan of Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, conveyed their birthday wishes to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, on his 68th birthday, today.

Their Majesties extended their birthday greetings in a poster uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

“May Allah SWT bless His Royal Highness with happiness and long life,” according to the poster.

In conjunction with Sultan Nazrin’s birthday, a total of 213 individuals will be conferred state medals and honours, in an investiture ceremony which will be held in two sessions, on Nov 9 and Nov 16, at Balairong Seri, Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.

The celebration also involves the organisation of a Surah Yasin recitation and doa selamat.

The Sultan of Perak will also treat 7,800 individuals, serving time in Tapah Prison, Taiping Prison, Kamunting Correctional Centre, Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre and the state prison halfway house, to a special lunch.