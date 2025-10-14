Woltemade’s first Germany goal earns 1-0 win in Northern Ireland

GERMANY striker Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal to secure a 1-0 win over a brave Northern Ireland on Monday and keep his side top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Windsor Park was rocking and the Irish full of confidence after wins either side of a 3-1 loss in Germany last month. A cross which went in off Woltemade’s shoulder was the only difference between the hosts and four-times world champions.

Germany are on nine points in Group A, ahead of Slovakia, who beat Luxembourg 2-0, on goal difference. Northern Ireland are third on six points. The group winners qualify automatically for the finals while the runners-up advance to the playoffs.

The Germans, who began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier, arrived in Belfast with a spring in their step after two successive wins, but were made to battle for the three points.

“It definitely wasn’t our nicest game,“ Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann told RTL. “The stadium was extremely emotional. We had to work hard and go for the second, third and fourth ball, fight for every ball.

“In the end a set piece was decisive. We practice that a lot because it’s important,“ he added. “It was an ugly win, but the most important thing is the three points.”

Northern Ireland survive early pressure

The Irish survived early pressure and thought they had taken a shock lead when their goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell pumped a free kick into the area, leading to Daniel Ballard finding the net. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Germany took the lead in the 31st minute from a corner when Woltemade rose above his marker Isaac Price and the striker’s shoulder sent the ball into the corner of the net.

“It was very important for me to score my first international goal today,“ he told RTL. “It’s actually fitting it was with my shoulder. We got the three points so I’m happy.”

Northern Ireland had chances to level before the break but Jamie Reid fired high and wide after great work from Ethan Galbraith and Alistair McCann smacked a shot on the turn from distance which went narrowly wide.

Germany could have doubled their lead shortly after the interval, but Karim Adeyemi sent his shot wide when through one-on-one with Peacock-Farrell, which kept the hosts in the game and they responded with belief.

Germany keeper Oliver Baumann was forced into action, denying Shea Charles and Galbraith, and reigniting the home crowd. Peacock-Farrell pushed away Serge Gnabry’s shot for a corner, but it was the Irish who looked likelier to score next.

In the closing minutes, Galbraith sent another chance just over and Callum Marshall’s shot from a wide angle in the area was saved as Germany held on to record their 11th straight win over Northern Ireland.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game but they score from a set piece which we are disappointed with as we are strong from them,“ Northern Ireland defender Trai Hume told the BBC.

“The atmosphere is brilliant as always and we are just disappointed we couldn’t get points.” - Reuters