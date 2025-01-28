King, Queen extend Chinese New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, have extended Chinese New Year greetings to Malaysians celebrating the occasion.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page today, His Majesty expressed hope that the Chinese New Year would bring prosperity and happiness to those celebrating.

“May this Chinese New Year celebration further strengthen unity among the diverse races, religions, and ethnic groups in this country,” said His Majesty.

According to the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which begins tomorrow, marks the Year of the Wood Snake, symbolising new hope, unity, success, and renewal.