KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has introduced its new MyRapid PULSE trip planner application, which will provide various benefits to users of its public transport services, replacing the previous version which was discontinued today.

In a statement today, Prasarana said the new app is in line with the government’s aspiration to make public transport a key driver in strengthening the country’s tourism sector while making it easier for tourists, especially international visitors, to plan their journeys.

“Among the main features of this application are more user-friendly navigation and trip planning functions, as well as the introduction of an ‘Explore City’ feature.

“It will help users identify interesting locations around the Klang Valley based on categories such as tourist landmarks and more,” the statement read.

Also, the new MyRapid PULSE is designed to complement modern lifestyles with emphasis on connectivity, exploration, lifestyle rewards and daily convenience, specifically for public transport users, whether for daily commuting or urban exploration.

The app also introduces a ‘Rewards and Promotions’ feature that provides added value to registered users through partnerships with selected retail and lifestyle brands, allowing users to enjoy various exclusive offers such as purchase discounts and special promotions.

Prasarana encourages all users to download the new version of MyRapid PULSE from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to experience the latest travel features and fully enjoy all the offerings.

In line with Prasarana’s slogan ‘Advancing Mobility, Enriching Experiences’, the company hopes the app will help all users, particularly tourists and first-time users, to plan their journeys more efficiently from one location to another.