King, Queen return after Brunei visit

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia returned today after a three-day state visit to Brunei.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the aircraft carrying Their Majesties landed at the Senai International Airport in Johor.

The aircraft departed from the Brunei International Airport at 9.30 am.

Brunei is the third country Sultan Ibrahim has visited, after Singapore and China, since being crowned the 17th King of Malaysia in July.