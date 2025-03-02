KUALA LUMPUR: All Members of Parliament must continue to uphold a mature, ethical, and responsible political culture in carrying out their duties, as emphasised in the Royal Address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said His Majesty’s address served as a meaningful reminder for all elected representatives to make Parliament a platform for healthy and constructive debates, rather than a stage for conflicts that divided the people.

“Parliament must serve as a democratic platform that champions the interests of the people,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all MPs should take guidance from the King’s Royal Address in fulfilling their responsibilities with integrity, trust, and dedication for the well-being of the people and the nation.

While officiating the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament for both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, Sultan Ibrahim reminded all MPs and Senators that Parliament was not a place for heated arguments, insults, or slander.

His Majesty stressed that Parliament was a distinguished institution meant for deliberating matters of public interest and national prosperity.

In addition, Johari urged MPs to play an active role in regional diplomacy to strengthen Malaysia’s international standing, in line with Sultan Ibrahim’s call and Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Johari highlighted that Malaysia had a crucial role in enhancing parliamentary cooperation among ASEAN nations.

“As AIPA Chair, Malaysia’s Parliament will lead a more progressive regional cooperation agenda and ensure that ASEAN’s parliamentary voice remains relevant in addressing global challenges,” he said.

He added that Parliamentary diplomacy must be actively pursued to strengthen regional relations and promote stability, peace, and prosperity within ASEAN.