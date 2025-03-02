KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today has been described as meaningful, encompassing various crucial aspects for national development and the well-being of the people.

In his royal address, His Majesty stressed several key issues that needed to be given serious attention by the government and all the parties involved, including the people’s welfare, infrastructure development, digitalisation and the role of the institution of Parliament.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said His Majesty’s decree covered various aspects and must be upheld and implemented as best as possible.

“For this session, I see that His Majesty’s royal address needs to be implemented for the people as a whole,” she said when met after the opening ceremony.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, meanwhile, welcomed Sultan Ibrahim’s royal address, which touched on improving government health facilities.

He said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had implemented the project to reconstruct health clinics nationwide in the last two years and several of them have begun operating again.

“Our focus now is not only on clinics in rural areas but those that are congested in urban areas. The Health Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad) is also carrying out transformation within the ministry,” he said.

Machang Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal is also of the view that His Majesty’s decree was extremely apt with the situation that is happening in the country, including defending the parliamentary institution, the role of elected representatives as well as the people’s welfare and issues involving agriculture, fisheries and plantation.

“I see that His Majesty’s message truly reminds us, as MPs, to focus fully on protecting the people who are beset by various problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang posted on Facebook that His Majesty emphasised that economic growth, technological innovation and political stability are the foundation for the country’s progress.

He said the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation played a vital role in the agenda by constantly enhancing high-technology industries, expediting the MADANI Economy agenda and leveraging science, technology and innovation (STI) to address national and global challenges.

“Investment in the ecosystem of innovation, cybersecurity as well as strengthening digital infrastructure have become a priority to ensure Malaysia remains competitive.

“Through initiatives such as the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR), Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) and the expansion of the semiconductor and AI (artificial intelligence) sectors, we will continue to develop technological ecosystems that are solid, sustainable and inclusive,” he said.

The Backbenchers Club (BBC) said in a statement that it fully supports His Majesty’s decree for MPs to stop politicising every issue for the sake of party interests.

It said that as elected representatives, their main responsibility is to ensure that debates in Parliament remain constructive, are data-based and focused on the country’s progress, not divisive political narratives.

“The BBC plays a crucial role in ensuring check and balance in the government, to ensure policies that are implemented benefit the people. This includes voicing concerns, providing feedback and criticising government policies constructively when necessary.

“However, as His Majesty pointed out, this responsibility must be carried out in an orderly manner, based on facts and the country’s interests, not merely political rhetoric,” it added.

The BBC said that, in its bid to create a more mature and responsible culture in Parliament, it will continue to be proactive in enhancing the quality of discussions and involvement of MPs through initiatives like Sarapan Bersama Menteri, Friends of Ministry and more organised and structured Parliament briefings.

It added that the initiative enables MPs to have a deeper understanding of policies, ensuring debates are more meaningful and solution-orientated.

“This platform also helps MPs to deliver policy information to the people more clearly and effectively, thus avoiding confusion and reducing inappropriate political sensationalism,” it said.