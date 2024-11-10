King to make state visit to Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia will be making a state visit to Brunei from Oct 13 to 15 to further strengthen the royal ties between the two countries, which have been established for over 40 years.

The Istana Negara, in a statement today, said His Majesty will be accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

The Tengku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, will accompany Their Majesties on the visit, which will further elevate the heritage, culture, and the Malay Sultanate.

“The close relationship between Malaysia and Brunei was evident when the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha attended the installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia last July,“ the statement read.

The programmes arranged for the state visit will include a state welcome, an audience and a royal banquet at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Their Majesties are also set to attend a tea reception with Malaysians residing in Brunei.

On the second day, Raja Zarith Sofiah is scheduled to visit Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA).\

This will be the third state visit by Sultan Ibrahim, after Singapore and China in May and September respectively, since ascending the throne as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.