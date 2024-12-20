Senator urges TikTok ban for users under 16 amid rising safety concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: A Dewan Negara member has proposed that the government consider banning TikTok for users aged 16 and below if the platform fails to ensure safe and appropriate content.

Senator Datuk C. Sivaraj expressed concern over the surge of immoral content on TikTok, calling it a serious threat that demands immediate attention.

“TikTok and other foreign platforms prioritise profit over safeguarding moral values and user safety, especially for our youths. Their content moderation algorithms have failed completely.

“If this issue persists, banning TikTok outright would be a justified move for the greater good of the nation. We must not yield to platforms that disregard our values and principles,” he said in a statement today.

Between 2022 and Dec 1 this year, authorities blocked 3,571 pornographic websites and removed 1,947 explicit posts from social media, with 71.2 per cent of those involving child sexual exploitation.

Sivaraj said despite laws under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), TikTok has shown significant shortcomings and should not allow foreign interests to compromise the moral fabric of Malaysian society.

He urged the government to take decisive action, including exploring the development of regulated local social media platforms.

“Creating a homegrown platform could not only protect our children from harmful influences but also offer entrepreneurs and businesses a secure avenue to market their products effectively.

“With a locally developed digital platform, we can ensure data security for our citizens while maintaining full control over the content,“ he added.