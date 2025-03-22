King visits Ramadan bazaar in Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today visited the Ramadan Bazaar in Jalan Telawi, Bangsar here, today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, His Majesty spent about 20 minutes greeting traders at the bazaar and buying breaking of fast delicacies with Istana Negara staff.

His Majesty was accompanied by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai.

Sultan Ibrahim also went into the Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC) to shop.

“Visitors at BSC were delighted with the presence of the King and they also took the opportunity to take pictures with His Majesty,“ according to the post.