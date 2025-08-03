Kinta GOF seizes e-waste worth more than RM100m in Penang

IPOH: The General Operations Force (GOF) arrested three individuals including two Myanmar nationals at a factory in Simpang Ampat, in Penang, for allegedly carrying out electronic waste (e-waste) recycling activities without a permit.

Ulu Kinta GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim said that during the inspection, conducted last Wednesday, it was found that the factory had been operating without any license or approval from the Department of Environment (DOE).

The factory also employed two foreign workers including a woman and both did not have valid documents, he said in a statement today..

He said during the inspection, the GOF team also seized e-waste amounting to RM60.5 million and several other items, including machinery, all worth RM106.7 million.

The case is investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 18(1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Shahrum said his team also conducted a raid on a plastics factory in Sungkai near Tanjung Malim last Wednesday and arrested 19 foreigners with a total seizure valued at RM10.7 million.