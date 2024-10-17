Kitster the husky finds new home, adopted by businessman

“Wishing Kitster a wonderful life ahead with his new dad, filled with love, happiness, and plenty of adventures!” the post read.

“Kitster has been officially adopted. His new dad, Dato’ Sri Sunny is the key person behind #justiceforkopi.

According to a X post by Stray Free Foundation , Ung is the key person behind the online call for justice after the Besut district council shot Kopi, the stray dog that went viral for playing with kittens.

PETALING JAYA : Kitster, the Husky who was abused by a professional badminton player has finally been adopted by businessman Datuk Seri Sunny Ung.

This joyful news was also shared by Ung’s daughter, Alicia on her Instagram story.

“I’m beyond excited, jumping for joy, and just feeling so, so, so grateful to my dad @dss.sunny. He went through all the trouble, even though he didn’t have to, just because his little girl asked him for help.

“Even with his crazy busy schedule, he still made my wish come true and saved this husky. I love you, Daddy. This is the best gift ever! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” wrote Alicia in her Instagram story.

Back in August, Samuel Lee, 21, was charged with beating the poor pooch with his hands repeatedly on the balcony of his residence at Landmark Residence, Kajang, between 12.09am and 12.19am on July 1.

According to the case facts, Lee’s act of beating the dog was recorded by a neighbour and went viral on social media.

Lee was subsequently fined RM25,000 in default six months’ jail by the Sessions Court for beating Kitster after the 21-year-old accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was charged under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a maximum of three years imprisonment or RM100,000 fine upon conviction.

In a social media post on October 3, SVSD shared that they were extending the adoption deadline to October 8 and those interested may download the application Animal Adoption Application Form.