Singaporeans seek VEP-RFID system improvements as enforcement begins

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporean motorists are urging authorities to refine the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, particularly the integration with the Touch ‘n Go app, as full enforcement commenced today at Malaysia-Singapore border checkpoints.

Observations at the VEP registration centre in Danga Bay revealed long queues of Singaporean vehicle owners arriving as early as 8.30 am to complete registrations, install RFID tags, and troubleshoot issues with the Touch ‘n Go linkage.

Mohd Nagit Kassim, 60, shared that while his initial VEP application with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in November was hassle-free, he struggled to update and sync his RFID tag with the Touch ‘n Go app.

“The registration was simple, but updating it on my phone didn’t work. We’re concerned this might cause delays at immigration. My wife and I tried repeatedly but failed, so we came here to avoid penalties,” said Nagit, a frequent visitor to Johor Bahru.

Sunny Koh, 56, faced similar difficulties. “I applied last November, and it was quick. But linking the RFID to Touch ‘n Go didn’t work. That’s why I’m here today—hoping for a solution,” he said.

Fauziah Alias, 59, highlighted inefficiencies in the current system. “I registered long ago, but the RFID wouldn’t link. I’ve waited since 8 am, and processing takes nearly 30 minutes per person. Many seem to have this issue—improvements are needed to avoid fines and delays,” she added.

As of midnight, Malaysia has fully implemented VEP enforcement at its land borders with Singapore. Unregistered vehicles risk a RM300 fine under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and will be barred from exiting until compliance is met.

The VEP rollout is being phased in Johor before expanding to other high-traffic entry points for foreign vehicles.