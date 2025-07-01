Cyberjaya student murder suspect withdrew RM200 using victim’s ATM card

SHAH ALAM: The main suspect in the murder of a private university student in Cyberjaya allegedly withdrew RM200 using the victim’s ATM card, according to Selangor police.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the unemployed suspect, a local man in his 20s, had stayed overnight at the victim’s condominium after obtaining the unit’s key and access card from his girlfriend, who was also the victim’s housemate.

“During the incident, the victim’s housemates, including the suspect’s girlfriend, were not present. We believe the suspect took advantage of the victim,“ Hussein said during a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters.

Investigations revealed that the suspect stole several items, including the victim’s bank card, mobile phone, and laptop, after committing the crime.

“The suspect disposed of the victim’s phone, laptop, keys, and access card. However, police have recovered some of the stolen items,“ Hussein added.

The suspect is among four individuals remanded to assist in the investigation. The other three include the suspect’s girlfriend, who allegedly accompanied him to withdraw RM200 using the victim’s ATM card.

Police are finalizing investigation papers before submitting them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.