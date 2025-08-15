KKFD targets 50% digital forensics lab accreditation in five years

KOTA TINGGI: The Digital Forensics Workgroup (KKFD) plans to have 50% of its member agencies’ digital forensics laboratories accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia (DSM) within five years.

Currently, only six out of 16 KKFD agencies hold the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

Accredited agencies include the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

KKFD chairman Wan Zulkifli Wan Jusoh stressed that accreditation ensures forensic labs meet international operational and quality standards.

“Obtaining this recognition is challenging—MACC took three years—but we aim for half of KKFD agencies to achieve it in five years,“ he said during a press conference after the 2025 KKFD Law Enforcement Agency meeting.

The two-day meeting involved 100 members from 16 agencies discussing cybercrime challenges and AI’s role in digital investigations.

Wan Zulkifli highlighted the meeting as proof of Malaysia’s commitment to advancing digital forensics for combating cybercrime.

KKFD, established in 2015, serves as a knowledge-sharing platform for digital investigation best practices.

Post-meeting, KKFD will conduct lab visits to improve facilities and align operations with global standards.

Simulated court courses and prosecutor dialogues will also be held to strengthen forensic teams’ legal expertise.

CyberSecurity Malaysia will compile approved forensic lab SOPs as official references for member agencies.

Minimum SOP guidelines will be developed to standardise new labs and maintain national consistency. - Bernama