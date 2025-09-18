KKR allocates RM18 million for Pan Borneo Highway repairs in Kinabatangan

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Works has allocated 18 million ringgit for maintenance and repair works on the Pan Borneo Highway in the Kinabatangan area.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan stated the allocation covers maintenance works for Packages 25 and 26 of the highway, which stretches over eight kilometres from the Batu 6 Roundabout to the Sukau Roundabout.

He emphasised that the contractor awarded this project should have carried out the maintenance work earlier and has instructed for it to be expedited.

“There should be no excuses, and with the 18 million ringgit allocation I am announcing, I want the damaged roads to be repaired immediately,“ he told reporters after inspecting the construction site for the rebuilding of the dilapidated Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Putih Baru.

Regarding road damage and landslides caused by floods on the west coast of Sabah, Ahmad said the Public Works Department has been instructed to assess the damage to federal roads and collapsed slopes.

He expressed sorrow over the recent landslide that claimed 13 lives and assured that the department is assessing the repairs needed for the affected slopes and roads. – Bernama