KKR denies highway delays linked to political contractor awards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works (KKR) has dismissed allegations that delays in projects like the Sabah Pan Borneo Expressway (LPB) stem from politically linked contract awards.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan clarified that such claims were baseless perceptions.

He acknowledged reprimanding contractors for poor road maintenance during construction, citing a recent inspection in Kelupit to Sandakan.

Ahmad warned that the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) could appoint alternative contractors if maintenance standards were unmet.

Costs for such interventions would be deducted from the original contractor’s project funds, he added.

The ministry has so far relied on warnings and close monitoring to ensure compliance.

Ahmad addressed these issues during a Dewan Rakyat session, responding to queries from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu).

The discussion followed concerns over abandoned projects allegedly tied to preferential contract awards.

Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) had sought updates on LPB’s progress, particularly in Sipitang.

As of July 31, Package 1 (Sindumin to Melalia) was 3.21% behind schedule at 84.22% completion.

Package 2 (Melalia-Beaufort) lagged by 2.75%, reaching 58.14% against a 60.89% target.

The 706 km highway project comprises 35 work packages, including lane expansion and bridge construction.

Delays were attributed to adverse weather, prolonged rains, resolved land acquisition issues, and labour shortages.

Phase 1A is now slated for completion by Q1 2027, with Phase 1B expected by October 2028.

Ahmad emphasised the ministry’s commitment to timely delivery, pending smooth on-ground execution. - Bernama