High Court sets Sept 19 for AGC gag order hearing in Najib judicial review

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has scheduled Sept 19 to hear the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ application for a gag order in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s judicial review case.

The gag order seeks to prevent public discussion on Najib’s claim regarding an alleged document permitting him to serve his remaining prison term under house arrest.

Judge Alice Loke Yee Ching also fixed the same date to hear Najib’s application to amend his judicial review with additional evidence.

“The parties must file submissions for the amendment application by Sept 5,“ said Judge Loke during case management.

Senior Federal Counsel Nurhafizza Azizan and lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah represented Najib at the hearing.

The AGC filed the gag order application on Jan 20, citing the case’s sensitivity.

On Aug 13, the Federal Court remitted the case to the High Court for a full hearing after dismissing the AGC’s appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The Federal Court also allowed Najib’s son’s affidavit regarding a Pahang Sultanate Council letter as additional evidence.

The Court of Appeal had earlier ruled in favour of Najib, overturning the High Court’s dismissal of his judicial review application.

Najib seeks a mandamus order to confirm the existence of the alleged Jan 29, 2024, document.

He named several officials, including the Home Minister and Attorney General, as respondents in the case.

Najib also requested immediate implementation of the document, including his transfer from Kajang Prison to home detention.

Last year, the High Court dismissed his initial judicial review application, deeming supporting affidavits as hearsay.

Najib has been serving his sentence since Aug 23, 2022, following his conviction in the SRC International case.

His prison term was later reduced from 12 to six years by the Pardons Board, with his fine cut from RM210 million to RM50 million. - Bernama