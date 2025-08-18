Malaysian MotoGP contract extension hinges on data, says Hannah Yeoh

THE extension of the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) contract at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) hinges on detailed economic data, says Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She emphasised that the event’s success must be backed by clear financial returns to justify government investment.

“The SIC must provide data proving the event boosts tourism, the economy, and job opportunities for Malaysians,“ Yeoh said.

She highlighted that the MotoGP generates around 4,500 temporary jobs annually but stressed the need for skill development among locals.

Yeoh spoke after officiating the Jalur Gemilang handover ceremony for the national contingent to the 2025 SEA Deaf Games.

Negotiations between SIC and Dorna Sports, MotoGP’s rights holder, are ongoing for a contract renewal beyond 2026.

Meanwhile, Yeoh expressed optimism for Malaysia’s badminton squad at the upcoming World Championships in Paris.

She urged players under the Road To Gold (RTG) programme to manage fatigue and avoid injuries.

The RTG squad includes top pairs like Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah.

Malaysia will send 80 athletes to the SEA Deaf Games in Jakarta, competing in six sports.

The contingent comprises 53 athletes and 27 officials, aiming for success in futsal, athletics, and more.

Indonesia, as the host, leads with 100 participants. - Bernama