KL Immigration dept arrests 38 foreigners in Kampung Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department arrested 38 foreigners in an operation codenamed ‘Op Sapu KL Strike Force’ at a settlement in Kampung Baru early today.

Its director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said those detained in the one-hour operation, which began at 2.30 am, comprised 24 men and 14 women aged between 20 and their 50s.

He said the operation was conducted by 35 officers following two weeks of surveillance at the location after complaints from local residents regarding the influx of foreigners.

“All of them, 36 Indonesians and two Thais, were picked up for not having valid travel documents and/or overstaying.

“They were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Headquarters for further action,“ he told reporters here.