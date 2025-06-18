KL safe despite recent targeted shootings - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have assured that the security situation in Kuala Lumpur remains under control and the capital is safe, despite two reported shooting incidents in Brickfields and Cheras over the past four days.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the incidents are believed to stem from disputes between suspects and victims with specific motives, and are not random shootings.

“As stated by the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief (Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa), these incidents involved targeted individuals and arose from conflicts originating outside the capital.

“The public need not worry as the safety of Kuala Lumpur remains under control,” he said when contacted here today.

Razarudin said following the incidents, the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent has intensified patrols and operations to ensure public order is maintained.

“Kuala Lumpur remains safe, and the police will ensure the security of the community is guaranteed. We also welcome public cooperation in providing information regarding any suspicious activities,” he said.

Two separate shooting incidents were reported within four days, believed to be triggered by past disputes between the suspects and victims.

In the incident at Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras, late last night, Rusdi said it is believed to be linked to smuggling activities in Sibu, Sarawak, while the Brickfields case last Friday is suspected to be related to ‘criminal disputes’ in Selangor.

In the Cheras incident, two men were fatally shot by a group of men wearing black ski masks in front of a convenience store at Jalan Loke Yew.

In the Brickfields incident on June 14 at a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, one man was killed, and two others injured after being shot.