Klang restaurant manager detained over images of communist leaders on dining ware

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a restaurant manager after discovering that the establishment in Bandar Botanic, Klang, was using food and beverage utensils featuring images of communist leaders.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the raid was conducted by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division, Klang South District Police Headquarters, at 10 pm yesterday, following information revealed in a viral YouTube video.

“Initially, we received information through a video uploaded by the account holder ‘luiswong90’ on YouTube, which led to further intelligence gathering. Following this, the police raided the restaurant and detained a 20-year-old man, who is the manager of the establishment.

“During the raid, the police seized five white ceramic bowls with Chinese inscriptions and images of former Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong, along with his associates,“ he said when contacted.

Razarudin added that other items seized included ceramic tea cups with Chinese inscriptions and images, ceramic soup spoons with Mao Zedong’s image, and business receipts.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been working there since October last year and that the utensils were purchased by a friend of the restaurant owner residing in China for use in the restaurant.

“A remand application for the suspect has been filed at the Klang Magistrate’s Court for two days until tomorrow for further investigation, and the restaurant’s licensing will be reviewed with the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK),“ he said.

Razarudin added that an investigation into the ‘luiswong90’ account holder will be referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On Nov 17, a YouTube video went viral, uploaded by ‘luiswong90,‘ showing a restaurant using food and beverage utensils with images of Chinese communist leaders.