Klang students train 300 hours for Merdeka human graphic performance

KLANG: A total of 2,000 students from 50 schools across Selangor have dedicated nearly 300 hours to perfect their human graphic performance for the upcoming National Day celebration.

The event will take place at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31, showcasing a blend of choreography and choir performances.

Chief Coach Ahmad Hafiz Awaludin revealed that participants were selected in May, with training commencing in July to align with this year’s theme, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’.

Initial training was conducted at individual schools using the Training of Trainers (ToT) concept before combined rehearsals began in early August.

Students trained eight hours daily from Monday to Thursday over two months to ensure flawless execution.

“The training period is longer compared to previous years, as the human graphic performance will be complemented by a choir performance,” Ahmad Hafiz told Bernama during a session at KSL Esplanade Hotel.

He emphasised the need for extra preparation time to integrate both elements seamlessly.

The rigorous training has also prepared students for unpredictable weather, as the performance will be held on an open-air stage.

Ahmad Hafiz noted that preparations are now 80 per cent complete, with the remaining time focused on refining movements and choreography.

This year’s performance will feature dynamic routines set to 12 songs, including a medley of ‘Wau Bulan’, ‘Bapak Mek Datang’, ‘Dia Datang’, and ‘Sayang Kinabalu’.

The human graphic team will also accompany Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza for the theme song performance. - Bernama