PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) management continues to enforce its ban on unauthorised freelance photographers within its premises, following implementation of the restriction last year.

The decision comes in response to visitor complaints about scams and reports of altercations among photographers, according to Sinar Harian.

“Previously, this activity was permitted, but due to complaints of scams and disruptions, KLCC implemented stricter measures.

“We’ve removed some individuals, but those who resist are handed over to the police,“ an auxiliary police officer said, adding that the enforcement has resulted in four arrests this year.

KLCC maintains round-the-clock surveillance with at least six personnel, with increased monitoring during weekends and peak hours.

The officer reported that around 100 freelance photographers, including both locals and foreign individuals from Sulu and the Philippines, are operating in the area.

While DBKL supports enforcement efforts, their jurisdiction is limited, facing persistent challenges as photographers repeatedly remove warning signs prohibiting hawking.

Some visitors reported being told to leave when taking their own photos, with photographers claiming this “interfered” with their business operations.