Klebang area to drive Melaka’s economic development through strategic projects

MELAKA: The Klebang area has been identified as a key driver for Melaka’s new economic development through strategic projects planned by the state government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the coastal area has been designated as a focus zone for new economic growth under the Blue Economy concept.

“The integrated development in this area will position Klebang as a major contributor to the state’s economic growth,“ he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Stulang Daeng Pulau Gadong Bridge.

He added that once fully developed, Klebang has the potential to become a new growth centre that will elevate Melaka’s economy.

The bridge project is part of the Klebang Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat programme with assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong also present.

Ab Rauf highlighted that the state government’s development efforts are supported by over 100 community programmes under the WRUR initiative.

“To date, we have implemented 106 initiatives aimed at improving welfare, education, infrastructure, and the well-being of the people,“ he said.

He assured that community concerns would be reviewed and addressed quickly with simple issues resolved within two weeks.

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has allocated 9.4 million ringgit for the construction of the new Stulang Daeng-Pulau Gadong Bridge.

This replaces the previous bridge that collapsed in September 2023 according to the chief minister.

Ab Rauf said the new 70-metre-long bridge includes construction of a new 400-metre road to enhance user comfort and safety.

Construction began after the site handover on October 3 and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2027.

He added that the state government is also focusing on public infrastructure development including the Batang Tiga New Market reconstruction.

The market will be renamed Klebang Regional Market and modernised for greater comfort of traders and visitors.

This project is expected to provide ample parking spaces and conducive trading areas for local businesses.

The development aims to elevate the economic status of local traders and strengthen community business networks. – Bernama