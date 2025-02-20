PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has confirmed that it is investigating one of its officers after he was discovered in possession of 12 international passports, last month.

In a statement, the Immigration Department said that a police report was lodged on January 7, and the case has been classified as a departmental action.

JIM director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that immediate action was taken by reassigning the officer to the KLIA Immigration Depot while investigations are ongoing.

However, the officer has yet to report to his new duty station.

“The integrity investigation is still being conducted.

“We will not compromise or protect any officer who breaches integrity and tarnishes the department’s reputation.

“Strict action and penalties will be imposed under existing legal provisions, including dismissal if the officer is found guilty.

“We urge those with information on integrity offences involving Immigration officers to contact the department at 03-880 1246, email aduanintegriti@imi.gov.my, or visit the Integrity Division of the department in Putrajaya,“ he added.