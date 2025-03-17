KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been ranked among the top 10 airports globally in the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for airports handling over 40 million passengers annually.

According to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), the airport received a near-perfect score of 4.99 out of 5 from the Airports Council International (ACI), which represents the collective interests of airports around the world to promote excellence in the aviation industry.

ASQ serves as the leading, data-driven benchmark for airport excellence, measuring passenger satisfaction across key areas such as safety, services, facilities, and cleanliness.

This reinforces KLIA’s position as a leading global aviation hub, said MAHB in a statement today.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said KLIA’s consistent placement in the ASQ top 10 airports since 2022 is a testament to the airport’s commitment to continuous improvement.

“KLIA’s strong performance reflects our focus on enhancing the airport experience through innovative solutions and improved facilities. We also thank KLIA’s dedicated airport community and stakeholders who are the driving force behind our progress.

“With our new shareholders placing strong emphasis on service excellence, we are confident these efforts will further elevate our standing in future global rankings,” he said.

Several key elements contributed to KLIA’s success, all designed to enhance passenger comfort and convenience, including a welcoming ambience, expanded seating area, upgraded charging stations, and fast and reliable Wi-Fi.

Passengers also rated highly the airport’s exceptional cleanliness, particularly in its washrooms, which further enhances the travelling experience.

Beyond its amenities, KLIA’s dedicated staff have also been praised for their warmth and attentiveness, further showcasing Malaysia’s hospitality at its best.

In preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, MAHB said KLIA is undergoing key upgrades to further improve the passenger experience, including expanded terminal seating, refurbished prayer rooms, and next-generation baggage trolleys.

It said passengers can also look forward to improved buggy services, self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks, and new family-friendly features such as the Orangutan Playground Kids Zone, wheelchairs, baby strollers, heritage walls, and family parking lots.