KLIA2 power disruption resolved in 28 minutes after flashover incident

PUTRAJAYA: A temporary power disruption occurred at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 today following a flashover incident involving cable termination.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad confirmed that airport operations remained unaffected throughout the incident.

“Our essential power systems including backup generators activated immediately, ensuring the uninterrupted functionality of critical systems such as baggage handling, check-in counters, and flight information displays,“ it said in a statement today.

MAHB technical teams responded swiftly and professionally, rerouting power from an alternate substation and successfully restoring full power supply within twenty-eight minutes.

“All essential services remained operational throughout,“ it added.

A full report of the incident was being prepared for submission to the Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“We are currently conducting a thorough assessment of the incident to prevent future occurrences and ensure the resilience of our infrastructure,“ it said.

The disruption occurred at 2.15 pm today while Minister Loke was at KLIA2 for the launch of “Tap, Travel and Discover” by gateway@klia2.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke described the power blackout as completely unacceptable as it affected the country’s image. – Bernama