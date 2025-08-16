KMJG 2025 convoy tours KL constituencies with strong public support

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2025 convoy for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya wrapped up its tour of three parliamentary constituencies today.

Public enthusiasm was evident as crowds gathered to welcome the convoy and receive the Jalur Gemilang flags.

Lt Col (PA) Sabarudin Yeop Hamzah, Director Associate of JAPEN WPKLP, highlighted the overwhelming response from residents.

He noted that around 3,000 flags were distributed to ignite national pride ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day.

The convoy’s final stop at McDonald’s Pantai Sentral Park saw drive-through participants receiving flags.

Sabarudin credited the event’s success to collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and the MADANI community.

He emphasised the importance of sustaining such partnerships for future campaigns.

Public reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with cheerful faces and encouraging feedback observed throughout the route.

Supporting agencies included MKN, JBPM, Bernama, FINAS, RTD, and PDRM.

The KMJG 2025 flag was handed over to Sabarudin after the Pahang leg concluded on Aug 14.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched the nationwide campaign on July 27 in Muar, Johor.

The convoy will make 88 stops across Malaysia, including 44 in Peninsular Malaysia and 42 in Sabah and Sarawak.

The journey will culminate at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31 for the National Day celebration.

Malaysia Day festivities will follow in Penang on Sept 16 under the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.” - Bernama