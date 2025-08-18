ACS class of ‘75 marks golden milestone

I AM writing to express my sincere gratitude and immense joy following our unforgettable school reunion dinner on Aug 2.

This year marks a golden milestone for us – the ACS Seremban class of 1975. It has been 50 years since we all left our beloved alma mater, yet the bonds we forged remain strong as ever.

The occasion brought together four tables of former schoolmates – a remarkable turnout that is testament to the enduring bond we still share after all these years.

While most of us now reside in Kuala Lumpur, the Klang Valley and Seremban, it was particularly touching to see friends who had travelled great distances, including one from the US and another from Brunei, to be with us.

The organisers did a truly magnificent job. The evening was filled with laughter, shared memories and a powerful sense of camaraderie.

The special highlight of the night was being invited on stage to cut our 50th anniversary cake – a symbolic moment that perfectly captured five decades of enduring friendship.

On behalf of the ACS class of 1975, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the dedicated organisers for their meticulous planning and for creating such a memorable evening.

To all my fellow schoolmates – it was a profound joy to see you all again. The memories from that night will stay with us until our next reunion.

Fide et Labore.

Michael Ng

Seremban