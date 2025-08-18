Anwar slams attempts to exploit deaths of Zara Qairina and Wan Ahmad Faris

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued a stern warning against exploiting the deaths of Zara Qairina Mahathir and Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman for personal or political gain, describing such actions as “unacceptable”.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly today, Anwar highlighted the rapid spread of misinformation and speculation on social media following the fatalities which he said has unnecessarily heightened public anxiety.

Acknowledging the difficulty in fully regulating online platforms, the Prime Minister cited a recent incident in which an individual falsely claiming to be a pathologist disseminated misleading information.

“Social media, particularly in emotionally charged situations, can amplify the spread of misinformation.

“I have addressed Parliament to warn against exploiting tragedies for personal gain (membina mahligai di pusara),“ he added.

Anwar criticised using such lies as a “political weapon”, emphasising that it is wrong to “exploit someone’s death for politics or mislead the public”.

He added that the the government would not compromise when it comes to physical and psychological abuse.

“I hope we can put an end to this (bullying) culture,” he added.

Zara was found unconscious at 4am on July 16 after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school’s hostel in Papar, Sabah. She died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital the following day.

Meanwhile, in Dec 2013, Wan Ahmad Faris, then a Form Four student, was found hanged in the dormitory toilet of Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Kok Lanas.

His body was found by the hostel warden after detecting a foul smell from the toilet, and the post-mortem classified it as a sudden death with no criminal elements.