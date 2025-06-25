Kota MADANI development in Precinct 19 can overcome shortage of govt quarters - PPj

PUTRAJAYA: Calls to increase the number of government quarters in Putrajaya over the past 25 years are set to be finally answered through the development of Kota MADANI in Precinct 19 here, said Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Speaking to Bernama and RTM here today, he said government quarters are still in high demand, particularly from support groups who have been renting houses quite far from their workplaces.

“Under the original master plan in 1998, we did plan for these residences. Based on the demand for quarters that we have received so far, we now have 17,000 applicants from various categories.

“As far as I can recall, requests to build more quarters have been made since 2000. Finally, this year, we can implement the development of these quarters,” he said.

Spanning 41.28 hectares, Kota MADANI is set to feature 10,000 high-density vertical residential units capable of accommodating over 3,000 residents. Its design will integrate artificial intelligence technology, efficient digital infrastructure and a green mobility system.

Commenting on the assumptions of certain parties that the project used public funds, Fadlun stressed that the project is being developed through a public-private collaboration by Putrajaya Holdings using the Build-Lease-Maintain-Transfer (BLMT) concept.

“... and this can reduce the actual costs because the government does not come out with any funding, and it is all borne by the developers. The only thing is that the repayment period will be determined by the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS),” he said.

The development of Kota MADANI in Precinct 19 will be implemented in stages, with the first phase set to commence in the third quarter of this year, and the development is estimated to cost RM4 billion.

The development of Kota MADANI is a long-term strategic investment to shape Putrajaya’s future as a model city that upholds MADANI values and aligns with the vision of Bandar CHASE - a clean, healthy, advanced, safe and eco-friendly city.