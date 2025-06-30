Serbian police dismantle anti-govt protesters’ barricades

BELGRADE: Serbian police said on Monday they had cleared barricades that anti-government protesters had set up at the weekend, after clashes between officers and demonstrators demanding early elections.

Thousands of people blocked major roads in Belgrade and other Serbian cities late on Sunday to protest at police handling of a mass anti-government demonstration on Saturday.

The events were the latest in six months of near daily student-led protests over the collapse of a train station roof that killed 16 people.

The disaster in Novi Sad in November, which followed extensive renovation work at the station, was widely blamed on poor construction and entrenched corruption.

Around 140,000 people rallied in Belgrade on Saturday, in one of the largest demonstration in recent months.

Clashes ensued, with riot police using tear gas and batons to disperse a crowd throwing bottles and flares.

“Several people were detained for attacking and insulting police officers and for disturbing public order,“ police said, without specifying how many people had been arrested.

They insisted officers had “acted professionally”.

In response, thousands of people barricaded major roads in Belgrade and other Serbian cities.

Students who are blockading Belgrade universities shared videos on social media apparently showing arrests at some of the barricades.

“During the night, police removed all roadblocks on routes in Belgrade and traffic can now operate normally,“ police said early on Monday.

AFP journalists on the ground confirmed the barricades had been dismantled.

Protestors have called on social media for new, local gatherings and blockades later on Monday.

The public uproar over the Novi Sad disaster triggered the resignation of the prime minister and the collapse of the government.

But a new government was formed through a reshuffle and President Aleksandar Vucic has dismissed calls for elections.

He has accused “foreign powers” of orchestrating the protests.

For more than half a year, students have demanded a transparent investigation into the deaths in Novi Sad.

With little action from authorities, their focus shifted last month to calling for early parliamentary elections.

The next parliamentary elections are not expected before 2027.