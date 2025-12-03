KUALA LUMPUR: Kolej Profesional Baitulmal Kuala Lumpur (KPBKL) and Institut Kemahiran Baitulmal (IKB) will be merged and rebranded as Kolej Profesional MAIWP, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the merger would be formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between KPBKL, IKB, and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), scheduled for May this year.

“I have instructed MAIWP’s management to ensure a smooth merger process.

“We will also hold a symbolic event to demolish the wall separating IKB and KPBKL, marking the unification of both institutions,“ he told reporters after attending the Rahmah MADANI Ramadan MAIWP Programme at IKB today.

Meanwhile, he said the merger also aimed to enhance the welfare and education of the ‘asnaf’ (underprivileged) groups, particularly in the Federal Territories.

Mohd Na’im also announced plans to upgrade Kolej Universiti Antarabangsa MAIWP (UCMI) to full university status.

“Through this structured MAIWP education ecosystem, we hope to educate asnaf children from preschool to university level,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said MAIWP would disburse RM1.305 million in Ramadan and Aidilfitri assistance to 4,250 students enrolled in its educational institutions.

“IKB will receive RM90,000, while KPBKL will receive RM270,000, based on the number of eligible students. The funds will be credited directly to the recipients’ accounts on March 25, allowing them to prepare for Aidilfitri in a more meaningful way,“ he said.

He added that MAIWP had allocated RM230.63 million this year to enhance human capital development, including RM131 million for education assistance schemes, RM17 million for education development programmes, and RM49 million to fund educational institutions.