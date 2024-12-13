KLANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) cracked down on a diesel misappropriation syndicate through Op Tiris 3.0, with the seizure of over 50,000 litres of subsidised diesel.

KPDN Selangor enforcement officers in collaboration with the Selangor police headquarters conducted a raid at a jetty in Port Klang around 3 am yesterday, following two months of intelligence gathering.

Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said a tugboat was anchored at the jetty, which was being used as a docking area for tugboats.

Further inspection revealed the tugboat’s tank contained diesel, and it had a connecting pipe to a storage tank, which also contained diesel. It is believed that diesel was being transferred from the tugboat to the storage tank.

“The activity is carried out on demand. The syndicate transfers diesel from the tugboat to the storage tank late at night before it is marketed using trucks,” he said.

“The crew of the tugboat, a local man and four foreign nationals, aged between 30 and 50, were detained to assist in the investigation,“ Azman said during a press conference at the Bagan Hailam jetty today.

He added that during the inspection, a local individual, who claimed to be the owner of the tugboat, arrived at the scene but failed to provide any valid documents or licences for the diesel transactions.

He noted that the seized tugboat, diesel stored in the vessel and the storage tank, connecting hoses, related documents, and other equipment believed to have been used in the illicit activity were estimated at RM900,000.

Azman said investigations are ongoing under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 [Act 122] to identify the individuals or companies involved, as well as the source and distribution chain of the diesel.

He further stated that individuals found guilty of violating the Act could face a fine of up to RM1 million for a first offence, and up to RM3 million for subsequent offences, or imprisonment of up to three years or both.

As for companies, they may be fined up to RM2 million for the first offence and up to RM5 million for subsequent offences, upon conviction.

“In addition, companies will also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613),“ he said.

Convictions under Act 613 carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the illegal proceeds or the equipment used in the offence, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Meanwhile, Azman stated that since its launch on Jan 1 until Dec 10, Ops Tiris 3.0 has resulted in 16,876 inspections nationwide, with 732 cases prosecuted and total seizures valued at RM73.11 million.

The operation is part of the Kita Gempur initiative implemented by KPDN to tackle manipulation and leakages involving controlled and subsidised items, he added.