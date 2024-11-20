KPDN explores new tracking mechanism to tackle subsidised cooking oil leakage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is exploring mechanisms to track the leakage of subsidised cooking oil throughout the supply chain, from packaging to wholesalers, retailers and ultimately, consumers.

Its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh said KPDN is considering the use of batch numbers or serial numbers as a potential tracking method to curb the smuggling of subsidised cooking oil.

“When products leak and end up at the border, we need to trace the source back to the packaging companies. However, the challenge is that we do not know where the leakage is occurring — whether at the packaging, wholesale or retail level.

“This could be a mechanism to pinpoint where the issue lies, as currently, all parties are shifting the blame,” she said during the winding up of the 2025 Supply Bill (Budget) at the committee stage for KPDN in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the contract for Price Monitoring Officers (PPH) will be extended for another year in 2025, with an allocation of RM41 million.

“For the long term, we are studying the possibility of absorbing these officers into a contract of service. This study is ongoing, and by the end of the year, the findings will be presented to the ministry’s management,” she added.

Currently, 990 Price Monitoring Officers are conducting checks on 480 items at wet markets and supermarkets. The data collected is recorded in the Price Catcher system, helping KPDN monitor the prices of goods.

“If you want to know the average price of chicken in Peninsular Malaysia, or the prices of vegetables like tomatoes and ‘sawi’, this is all tracked through the work of PPH. They monitor prices daily,” she said.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved a total allocation of RM2,076,903,700 for KPDN under Budget 2025.