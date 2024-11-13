KPDN increases PriceCatcher functionality through collaboration with Mydin, Redtick

KUALA LUMPUR: The PriceCatcher app will continue to be improved with data-sharing on prices through the collaboration between the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and two supermarket chains, Mydin and Redtick, said Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that this commitment is an initiative that reflects transparency in transactions and business ethics to avoid price manipulation or profiteering at the expense of consumers.

“Previously, the price data displayed in the PriceCatcher app was entirely sourced from field price monitoring officers, which limited the coverage area and the number of premises uploaded to the app.

“...the signing of this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) marks a pioneering effort to improve the app by enabling automated data sharing from the involved supermarkets to be displayed in the ‘Supermarket Price Sharing’ section,“ he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony on price data sharing in Subang Jaya today.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd, managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin, and KPDN secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar were also present.

Armizan said that this collaboration will serve as a benchmark for expanding the data-sharing initiative to other supermarkets and premises.

According to Armizan, the PriceCatcher app previously displayed price information for 480 consumer goods, with daily updates for 186 items, weekly updates for 220 items, and monthly updates for 74 items.

“Up until Nov 7, 459,998 users nationwide uploaded the app, however, the active usage rate is 10,000 per week.

“We are taking an additional approach to add more information in the app without adding more price monitoring officers by adopting a self-reporting system or data sharing from retail sector players,“ he said, adding that the app serves as a reference for users and fosters the habit of checking prices of items before buying.