Two brothers arrested after 90km high-speed chase in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Two brothers, aged 24 and 18, were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase spanning 90 kilometres in Shah Alam. The pursuit lasted nearly an hour before authorities intercepted the suspects’ vehicle.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident began around 1.30 am when a Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) spotted a suspicious blue Proton Wira in Section 7 Commercial Centre. Police attempted to stop the car using sirens and loudspeakers, but the driver accelerated instead.

“This led to a 90km chase around Shah Alam before six additional patrol vehicles were called in to help intercept the suspects’ vehicle. After nearly an hour, police managed to stop the car in Section 9, in front of the Selangor Police Headquarters, and arrested both suspects,“ Mohd Iqbal said in a statement.

Upon inspection, officers found a bottle containing a green liquid suspected to be ketum juice under the front passenger seat. Checks revealed the older brother had five prior drug-related offences, while the younger suspect had no criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court granted a three-day remand for both suspects.

A 17-second video of the chase at Section 7 Commercial Centre had earlier gone viral on social media. Those with information can contact Investigating Officer Insp S Nawinthan at 016-2052314. - Bernama