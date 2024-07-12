MELAKA: Around 300 enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) have been mobilised under the Ihsan MADANI Squad Mission to provide aid to flood victims in the East Coast.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the initiative is part of efforts to support Ihsan’s programme in encouraging civil servants to volunteer during flood emergencies.

“This includes 238 newly trained enforcement officers and representatives from various KPDN divisions. All of them will be deployed tonight and will remain on duty until the end of the Northeast Monsoon season to ease the burden on flood victims.

“The squad’s responsibilities extend beyond distributing aid; they will also assist with cleaning homes, community centres, and volunteering at temporary relief centres,” he said at the launch of the KPDN 2024 Southern Zone Carnival at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh here yesterday.

Armizan added that the squad’s operations will follow schedules coordinated by the Office of the Chief Secretary to the Government. These schedules are aligned with the needs of state and district disaster management committees, as well as the Social Welfare Department in affected areas.

“This structured approach ensures that assistance is evenly distributed and not concentrated in specific areas, ensuring that all affected locations receive the help they need,” he said.

On the KPDN 2024 Carnival, Armizan said Melaka serves as the final stop for the ministry’s Southern Zone tour. The three-day carnival, starting today, aims to bring government services closer to the people while offering affordable goods.

He added that the carnival features a variety of activities and informative exhibitions to expand business networks, promote individual brands, and provide numerous opportunities for participants throughout the event.