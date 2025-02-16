KPDN, MOF to expand SARA programme to rural areas

SANDAKAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will be working with the Finance Ministry (MOF) to increase the number of premises involved in the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, particularly in rural and remote areas.

KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said as of yesterday, 1,700 supermarkets and grocery stores had been enlisted as SARA programme implementers, making it more convenient for people to make purchases at designated outlets.

“As the ministry responsible for retail, we are collaborating with MOF, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, where geographical and infrastructure challenges exist. Our goal is to expand the programme in rural and remote areas so that residents do not have to travel far for essential purchases.

“In 2025, SARA implementation will be expanded in Sabah and Sarawak, with aid being credited monthly to recipients’ MyKad instead of the previous method of cash payments twice a year. This expansion will take place once 340 premises in Sabah and 320 in Sarawak are included in the programme,“ he said after attending the Rahmah MADANI sale programme here today.

He added that the MADANI government has allocated RM13 billion this year for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and SARA, with RM8 billion for STR and RM5 billion for SARA.

Meanwhile, Armizan praised the Sabah and Sarawak governments for introducing targeted initiatives to ease the cost of living, which align with federal efforts to assist the people.

“We appreciate the Sabah and Sarawak governments for implementing direct cash assistance programmes to help their people cope with rising living costs

“In Sabah, the programme is called Sentuhan Kasih Rakyat Sabah (SYUKUR), while in Sarawak, it is known as Sumbangan Keperluan Asas Sarawak (SKAS),“ he said.

Armizan added that the government is committed to implementing various strategies across ministries and agencies to address cost-of-living challenges nationwide.