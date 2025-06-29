Hosting IHW 2025 solidifies Malaysia’s status as premier healthcare hub in Asean

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s robust healthcare market growth, thriving medical tourism industry, strategic regional position, supportive government policies and ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure make it an ideal location to host International Healthcare Week 2025 (IWH 2025), which will take place from July 16 to 18.

Informa Markets’ regional portfolio director for Asean, Rungphech Chitanuwat, said this event will solidify Malaysia’s status as a premier healthcare hub in Asean and serve as a gateway for global healthcare collaboration.

“As Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia plays a pivotal role in promoting regional healthcare cooperation, addressing critical challenges such as supply chain resilience, digital health adoption and sustainable health financing through platforms like the EU-Asean Health Summit,“ she told SunBiz.

Rungphech said exposure at IHW 2025 can lead to increased export opportunities and attract investment for local manufacturers, allowing them to penetrate international markets more effectively.

With medical tourism revenues expected to triple by 2032, IHW 2025 strengthens Malaysia’s global appeal by showcasing its affordability, service quality and innovation in treatment options.

“The event reinforces Malaysia’s status as a trusted healthcare destination for international patients,“ Rungphech said.

She noted that the success of IHW 2025 relies on robust partnerships between government bodies and private sector leaders to position Malaysia as a leading healthcare hub and gateway to the Asean market.

“IHW 2025 conference sessions lead conversations on new tech, policy innovation and public-private collaboration to the table with tangible solutions. We are not just showcasing products – we’re helping shape systems,“ Rungphech said.

She added that IHW 2025 will integrate five major international trade exhibitions under one roof, covering the healthcare value chain, enhancing opportunities to learn, fostering meaningful collaboration and investment, and showcasing innovation across various healthcare sectors.

Each exhibition is accompanied by dedicated conferences tailored to the specific needs and developments of their respective industries.

Notable mentions include CPHI South East Asia, which encompasses the entire pharmaceutical production supply chain, and WHX Kuala Lumpur (formerly Asia Health), which focuses on medical devices, hospital services and healthcare systems.

WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur (formerly Medlab Asia) will feature its premier medical laboratory event in the region, while Medtec Southeast Asia specialises in the design and manufacturing of medical devices and technologies.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a leading global conference that will explore key themes in digital health, including artificial intelligence, data innovation, workforce transformation, and equitable care delivery.

“By hosting IHW 2025 in Malaysia, we are not only enhancing the country’s position as a key player in pharmaceuticals but also supporting national objectives for drug security and export development.

“We aim to create a lasting impact by advancing Malaysia’s healthcare capabilities, fostering resilient supply chains, and enabling the region to meet future public health challenges through collaboration, education and innovation,“ Rungphech said.

Touching on key trends in digital health, she noted that Malaysia’s healthcare IT market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.9%.

IHW 2025 provides a global platform to accelerate digital adoption and innovation in this space.

“HIMSS, one of our co-located events, highlights digital transformation, AI, cybersecurity and workforce efficiency.

“There will be exclusive keynotes on cutting-edge health IT topics, interactive demonstrations, and a digital health technology exhibition, all designed to enhance knowledge and foster innovation in healthcare in Malaysia and the APAC region,“ Rungphech said.

She added that IHW 2025 is a catalyst for innovation where local companies and startups will benefit from exposure to global investors, access to business matchmaking platforms and opportunities to showcase solutions alongside international players.

This is especially timely as Malaysia ramps up digital healthcare adoption, she said.

Furthermore, Rungphech said, there will be more than 125 conference sessions, with over 15,000 products on display and an anticipated attendance of over 21,000.

Furthermore, Rungphech said, there will be more than 125 conference sessions, with over 15,000 products on display and an anticipated attendance of over 21,000.

"Essentially, this would mean more collaborations between industry players on the ground, easier access and likely partnerships," Rungphech said.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow, she said.

“At IHW 2025, we provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We encourage the opportunity to connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals.

“These conference sessions provide platforms for healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers and industry leaders to share the latest research, clinical guidelines and successful strategies for NCD (non-communicable disease) prevention, early detection, management, and rehabilitation,“ Rungphech said.

IHW 2025 brings together health ministers, policymakers, public health experts, and industry stakeholders from across Asean and beyond, she said, adding that this facilitates crucial networking and partnership-building for cross-border collaboration on pandemic preparedness.