Minister urges Muslims to respect burial grounds, avoid superstition

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, has called on Muslims to uphold proper burial etiquette and avoid practices that contradict Islamic teachings.

His statement follows reports of individuals collecting soil from graves, believing it holds blessings.

Mohd Na’im emphasised that visiting graves should serve as a reminder of mortality and encourage prayers for the deceased, not as an opportunity for superstitious acts.

“I have followed news reports about certain individuals allegedly taking soil from the grave of Nurly Shahirah Azman in the belief that it brings blessings. Such action is deplorable and goes against the principles of Islamic faith,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He warned against actions that could lead to shirk (associating partners with God) and urged Muslims to adhere to Islamic law.

The minister also commended Nurly Shahirah’s family for their measured response and the religious authorities for monitoring burial sites.

Nurly Shahirah, a 23-year-old hafizah (Quran memoriser), was among the 15 UPSI students who died in a bus crash in Gerik earlier this month.

Her family installed barriers at her grave in Kampung Gong Pasir Muslim Cemetery, Terengganu, to prevent further misuse.

Mohd Na’im called for prayers for Nurly Shahirah’s soul and strength for her family.

The government continues efforts to counter superstitious practices and reinforce Islamic values.