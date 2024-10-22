PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided 14 premises in nine states in Peninsular Malaysia last week on suspicion of selling fake mobile phone accessories.

The states involved were Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Perak, Pahang, Kedah and Penang.

KPDN Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said they found 2,600 units of assorted fake mobile phone accessories believed be bear counterfeit trademarks, which is an offence under the Trademarks Act 2019 (Act 815).

“All the fake mobile phone accessories and several other business documents were confiscated, with the value of the total seizure estimated to be RM65,000,” he said in a statement today.

He said the integrated operation, conducted by enforcement personnel from the Putrajaya KPDN and the respective state KPDN offices, was based on complaints lodged by representatives of registered trademark owners as well as due to KPDN preliminary intelligence.

Preliminary investigations found that all these premises are suspected of supplying fake mobile phone accessories by concealing their activities behind a company selling original accessories, involving ownership by the same company nationwide.

Azman said 13 investigation papers have been opened on suspicion of committing offences under subsection 102(1)(c) of Act 815, which is being in possession, custody or control for the purpose of trade or manufacture of any goods to which a registered trademark is falsely applied.

In addition, the company will also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), which is to detect, freeze, seize and ultimately forfeit any income or assets generated from the illegal activities of trademark-related misappropriation.

The KPDN cautioned related parties not to engage in the sale of unauthorised goods which do not have the approval or permission of the registered trademark owners.

It also advised consumers not to support the sale of fake goods because the items may be hazardous to them.

